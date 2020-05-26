Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,984.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

