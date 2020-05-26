Swiss National Bank Acquires 107,600 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of CAE worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

CAE stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

