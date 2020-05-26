Swiss National Bank Acquires 108,500 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Sensata Technologies worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

ST stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

