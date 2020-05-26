Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 2,286,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after buying an additional 1,232,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,498,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,911,000 after buying an additional 181,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 and have sold 57,200 shares worth $1,539,866. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

