Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

