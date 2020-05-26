Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Teck Resources worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,603,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Teck Resources stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

