Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 139.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after buying an additional 1,071,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.