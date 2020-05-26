Swiss National Bank Buys 132,000 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of FOX worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

