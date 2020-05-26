Swiss National Bank Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.