Swiss National Bank Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of XPO Logistics worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.