Swiss National Bank Has $17.96 Million Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $279,905.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,328.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,778. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

