Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 888,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

