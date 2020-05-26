T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

