Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $316.05 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89,381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $316,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 62,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 151,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.0% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.