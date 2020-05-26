Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Shares of CLUB opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.14. Town Sports International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Town Sports International stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Town Sports International worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

