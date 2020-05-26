Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.86. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.