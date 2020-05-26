TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.33 ($3.27).

A number of brokerages have commented on TTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.30 ($26,160.62).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 169.10 ($2.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.32. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $277.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

