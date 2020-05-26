Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 244,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

