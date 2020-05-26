Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. AlphaValue cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.401 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Veolia Environnement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.