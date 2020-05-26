Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,228,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $32,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

