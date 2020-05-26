WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 201,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WSBC. Stephens dropped their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

