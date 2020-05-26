WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WesBanco by 993.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

WSBC stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

