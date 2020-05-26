Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,132 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Skechers USA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Skechers USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

SKX opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

