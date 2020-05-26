Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $293,000 Stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,816 shares of company stock worth $668,997. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

