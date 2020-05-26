Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in SYNNEX by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SYNNEX by 63.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares valued at $533,688. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.