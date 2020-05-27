$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.19. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.69%.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,600 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.93. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

