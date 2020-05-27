-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.24). Noble Energy reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

