$0.90 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $198.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ROG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

In other Rogers news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $270,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 3,473.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $13,991,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 218.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rogers has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $183.34.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.