14,515 Shares in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,531 shares of company stock worth $123,743. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKCA shares. TheStreet cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AKCA opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.