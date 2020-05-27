1,498 Shares in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

NYSE:RACE opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.