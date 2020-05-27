23,363 Shares in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NYSE:OVV opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Michael Williams acquired 3,490 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $40,309.50. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 131,390 shares of company stock worth $698,765. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

