3,258 Shares in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $3,773,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.18. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.