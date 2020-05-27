4,901 Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hamilton Lane from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

