6,650 Shares in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $15,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,171,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,206 shares of company stock worth $3,507,976. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.