9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 449,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

