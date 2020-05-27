AA PLC (LON:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 70.40 ($0.93).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AA from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on AA from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AA from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

LON:AA opened at GBX 24.87 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.82. AA has a 52 week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Simon Breakwell purchased 295,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £88,603.80 ($116,553.28).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

