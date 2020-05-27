AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in AES in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AES opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

