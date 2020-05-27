Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Afya worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,265,000 after buying an additional 540,573 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,326,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Afya by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Afya by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 732,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 677,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 94,784 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Afya from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

AFYA opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

