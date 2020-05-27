AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:MITT opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.