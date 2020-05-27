Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 17,007 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 519.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Lantheus worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $504.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.28. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $28,226.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $27,850.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,272 shares of company stock worth $632,812. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

