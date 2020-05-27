Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 5,961 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 37,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 338,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

NYSE JOE opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.97. St. Joe Co has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 17.99%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

