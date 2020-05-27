Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,612 Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,548,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 375.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.70. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $171,193.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,051 shares of company stock worth $1,091,623. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

