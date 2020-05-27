Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,281 Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Echostar by 3,330.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Echostar stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.