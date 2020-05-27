Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 8,128 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1,078.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $728.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.