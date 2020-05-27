Aigen Investment Management LP Has $210,000 Stock Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Zuora by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Zuora by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Zuora by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 460,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.