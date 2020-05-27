Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $229,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,206.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $2,684,615. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $247.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $319.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average is $238.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

