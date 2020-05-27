Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 52,278.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.54. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.