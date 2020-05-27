Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $210,000 Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $13,657,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,647 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $9,912,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PVG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.