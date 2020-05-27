Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $268,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NCR by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.