Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Albany International reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

